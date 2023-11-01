Newcastle United in talks with Brazilian wonderkid dubbed 'natural goalscorer': report

Newcastle United want to add even more attacking talent to their already stacked squad in January.

Eddie Howe already has Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson to choose from as his main strikers, with Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy and Joelinton all impressive in forward areas.

That hasn't stopped Newcastle United from looking to make January additions, however, as the Magpies aim to progress further in Europe and climb the Premier League table even more.

Wilson and Isak are performing well at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Newcastle have started negotiating with Santos over the potential signing of Marcos Leonardo, according to Portuguese outlet UOL.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has scored 21 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Santos in the 2023 campaign, despite the side struggling in 16th in Brazil's Serie A. With two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, Leonardo is valued at £25m by Santos, a relatively low fee for someone who has been described as a "natural goalscorer".

Indeed, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has highlighted Leonardo's ability for some time now, suggesting he is "another Menino da Vila with a big future ahead". Ousting Isak and Wilson from the Newcastle team would prove difficult, but Leonardo certainly has time on his side.

Leonardo has been bagging goals for fun in Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

The striker is also seemingly desperate for a Premier League move, too, telling the Mirror in June 2022 that he believes his style suits the intense nature of English football.

“I want to play in the Premier League one day,” he said. “I watch a lot of games, and it is one of the main championships in the world. Not only for the competition among the teams, but also for the whole league.

"The proof is that English clubs always arrive in finals like the Champions League.”

More Newcastle United stories

A look at five midfielders Newcastle United could sign to replace Sandro Tonali during his 10-month ban.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a £42m England international in the January transfer window.

And Newcastle's long-serving physio discusses the 'volcano' of the takeover with FourFourTwo, plus Eddie Howe's arrival in a dramatic change of fortunes for the Magpies.