Neymar starts desperate search for PSG exit – but has ruled out Manchester United for one reason

The Brazilian is eager to leave the French champions this summer, with a return to Barcelona his preferred option.

However, as Mundo Deportivo reports, the 27-year-old’s agent has started to consider other clubs for his client due to the complexity of securing a second spell at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s interest has been passive as they wait to see what happens between Neymar and his employers, with their only proposal being a deal that would include €170 million worth of players PSG might like and who Barça would be happy to sell.

My French isn’t the best, but I’m getting the impression L’Equipe doesn’t think Coutinho, Rakitic and €40m for Neymar is worthwhile for PSG. pic.twitter.com/QCoPUsICmw— Conor Pope (@Conorpope) July 17, 2019

Additionally, the Liga champions would need Neymar to apologise for his ugly exit in 2017 and drop his lawsuit against them for allegedly failing to pay his loyalty bonus.

The forward’s agent Pini Zahavi has been speaking with several top clubs about a potential move including United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, the prospect of a switch to Old Trafford looks the least likely of all as Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer’s side can’t offer him Champions League football in 2019/20.

