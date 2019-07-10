PSG set eye-watering Neymar price as Barcelona consider next move

The Brazil international failed to turn up to the first day of pre-season training on Monday and the Ligue 1 champions’ sporting director Leonardo has admitted that they are willing to sell the player “if there is an offer that suits everyone”.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move to re-sign the forward, but the French club’s high demands could be a stumbling block.

PSG will consider a bid worth around £200 million for the 27-year-old and are not interested in a deal involving Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele, Marca reports.

The Ligue 1 side are in the market for a defensive midfielder, with Real Madrid’s Casemiro topping their list of targets, and they could therefore consider an offer of cash plus Ivan Rakitic from Catalonia.

Barcelona currently don’t have the financial capacity to meet PSG’s demands, with Antoine Griezmann on the verge of arriving, while Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the Brazilian.

Manchester United has also been touted as a potential destination if Paul Pogba leaves, but their failure to qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League would pose a problem.

