Monday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United scout Ivory Coast star

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for £60 million-rated Lille forward Nicolas Pepe. The Daily Express says United scouts have been sent to watch the Ivory Coast international as they plan for the potential departure of Romelu Lukaku. The 23-year-old is also said to be a target for Liverpool, while he has reportedly earned admiring glances from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Inter Milan.

Burnley could allow Joe Hart to leave on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mail. Several French clubs are said to be interested in landing the former England goalkeeper. The paper says Burnley are considering allowing Hart to leave to save on wages, with the 32-year-old having been stuck on the bench since a 5-1 home defeat against Everton on Boxing Day.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies is set to sign a new contract that runs until 2023, the Daily Mail reports. Boss Marco Silva is keen to retain the 20-year-old, who is highly regarded at Goodison Park despite a difficult season, the paper says.

Tom Davies is said to be highly regarded at Everton (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi will reportedly leave the club in the summer, with West Ham and Wolves said to be interested in his signature. The Daily Star says reports in Argentina suggest the 31-year-old is looking for more game time, having been out of Pep Guardiola’s first team recently.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has been identified as a potential replacement for Gennaro Gattuso at Milan, the Evening Standard reports. With Gattuso’s job under threat amid poor form, Sarri’s name has been added to the club’s wish list, the paper claims.

Dara O’Shea: Bournemouth are keen to sign the 20-year-old, the Daily Mail says. The West Brom defender has been in impressive form while on loan at League Two side Exeter this season, with Crystal Palace also set to rival Bournemouth for his signature, the paper says.

Dara O’Shea has been on loan at Exeter (Nigel French/PA)

Ashley Williams: Wayne Rooney’s DC United are reportedly keen on signing the Everton defender. The Sun says fellow MLS side New York City are also interested in the 34-year-old, who is out of contract this summer and has been on loan at Stoke.

