‘No boundaries’: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on the secret of their success

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have established themselves as perhaps the most-watched double act in football punditry – and they say it ultimately comes down to having a good time.

Hard though it may be to believe, it’s been a decade since Carragher and Neville first appeared on Sky Sports together – Neville having made his punditry debut for the broadcaster in 2011.

Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy, the respective Liverpool and Manchester United legends explain why their unlikely partnership has been such a roaring success.

“I think it’s because we’re not precious,” Carragher says. “We can laugh at each other and ourselves. You know there’s a bit of a boundary with certain people when they’re on TV; you think, ‘I won’t go too far with them because they might be offended’.”

“There’s no boundary with me,” interjects a typically jocular Neville – and Carragher agrees with his on-pitch rival turned Sky Sports colleague.

“Yeah, there’s no boundary for either of us,” Carragher continues. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We’re similar: we probably weren’t superstars as players, but we’re both massive football fans, passionate about the game and passionate about the club that we played for.”

We can expect to see plenty more of that boundary-less passion during the first Monday Night Football of the 2023/24 campaign on August 14, which features Man United’s Premier League opener against Wolves.

