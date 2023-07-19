In the mag: Season Preview special! 140 teams expertly rated across England and Scotland - PLUS Cannavaro, Crouchy, Luton and more

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘Season Preview Issue 355’.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

The 2023-24 campaign is here, and this feels like it’s a season of change – off the pitch at least.



For the first time in the Premier League era, Martin Tyler will no longer be commentating for Sky Sports. For the first time since 1994, Soccer AM won’t be kicking off Saturday mornings, and the ever-engaging Jeff Stelling won’t be presenting Soccer Saturday in his own inimitable way – giving him more time to watch his beloved Hartlepool United. Each of them will be missed, but like all things, life moves on – new programmes and presenters will emerge to take their place and become new favourites.



On the pitch, this season promises to be one of the most exciting yet. As is often said, predictions are a mug’s game, but the Premier League looks set to be a thriller with so many sides vying for places in the upper echelons of the table. Every year the Championship is labelled the most exciting league in the country and this season looks no different, while teams in Leagues One and Two will dream of following Luton’s path and climb all the way to the top.



Enjoy the magazine and the season – and come on, Fulham!



James

Dream issue

Dare to dream. That's what Luton Town did, and now Kenilworth Road is set to host some of the world's best players.

This month's issue comes with our legendary Season Preview supplement - 100 extra pages to go with your usual, fantastic copy of FFT. Our experts offer verdicts on every team in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, National League, WSL and Scottish Premiership – with plenty of help from you, the fans...

Reasons to be VERY excited - 67 of them, to be precise

Ah, sweet normality.



For the first time in five seasons - there's no winter World Cup, no pandemic – but that doesn’t mean it will be boring. Can anyone stop Manchester City? Will Wrexham storm League Two? Are Charlton fixtures about to turn into a rave? There’s plenty to look out for…

Fabio Cannavaro answers YOUR questions

"Take a penalty? I’m not crazy! I know my limits...”

Smashing Diego Maradona in training (and being rewarded with his Puma Kings), becoming a world class centre-half at 5ft 9, oh and err... winning the WORLD CUP and BALLON D'OR.

Fabio Cannavaro takes on all your questions.

Peter Crouch: who's laughing now?

"It was a constant battle to stop people laughing at me for how I looked"

As a young footballer, Peter Crouch was the butt of all the jokes – but after a stellar career made him a popular media personality, they are laughing with him now. He tells FFT how he came through the tough times to become a cult hero

Luton's incredible journey to the promised land

After climbing out of non-league in 2014, Luton have gone from League Two to the Premier League in just six seasons. These clubs rocketed between the first and fourth tiers even more quickly – albeit not always in the right direction…

Burnley’s beloved boss

After learning from Pep Guardiola as Man City skipper, Burnley’s beloved boss, Vincent Kompany, is now ready to mix it with his old gaffer in a top-flight dugout. FFT speaks to those who know him – even those who introduced him to his wife…

30 years of Kick It Out

Kick It Out is David to the Goliath of discrimination in football. For 30 years, the organisation has tirelessly battled boycotts, controversies and misconceptions with austere staff numbers and shoestring budgets, all while trying to avoid biting the hand that feeds it. It’s a thankless existence, yet essential for the future of the game

European leagues preview

Can anyone stop Bayern, is Bellingham the answer to Madrid's prayers, who fancies winning Serie A this season and are Messi-less PSG the usual shoo-in?

We expertly analyse the big four Euro leagues.

Around the Grounds

Our dedicated section for the EFL, non-league and Scotland brings you a brilliantly honest chat with Norwich boss David Wagner. We sit down with departing Soccer Saturday anchor Jeff Stelling. Danny Smith from Dundee podcast Up Wi' The Bonnets recalls Diego’s bestie and a possibly-dead chairman. And after years of financial woes, EFL expulsion and squabbling, Bury are back! Their fans have united to plot a brighter future…

The Mixer

We round up of the best football kit, fashion, art, design, books and tech. There's a remake of THAT incredible Denmark kit, we review Uli Hesse's wonderful Franz Beckenbauer biography, and there's beer, boots and other bits and bobs too.

Up Front

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies...

We've plucked two amazing shots from West Ham and Man City's successful Euro finals for you to enjoy, Lauren explains to us the five games that changed his life, FFT columnist Jules Breach gives us her preview to the 2023/24 season, while presenter and Olympic hockey gold medalist Sam Quek explains how she owns part of the Anfield bench and adores Steve McManaman.

The 2023 Fantasy Premier League champion tells us how he owns everything to a Callum Wilson substitute appearance. Meanwhile, this month's jaunt around the weird and wonderful football landscape has unearthed brawling women and children, red-carded ball boys and a streaker in a wheelchair. Okay then.

Finally, our Deputy Editor and Editor plant their poles on opposite sides of the #FFTDebate discussing who will challenge Man City for the Premier League title in 2023-24. An unenviable task.

In the Players' Lounge this month

There's not much elbow room at all as Julian Dicks airs a disgustingly predictable story involving a West Ham team mate and a bath, Ledley King tells us why he stopped talking to Ashley Cole, Henning Berg talks beating Brazil at the World Cup and tasting title glory with Blackburn and Manchester United, and Jonathan Walters explains how he got on well with Roy Keane (until he asked to leave Ipswich).

Perfect XI: Andreas Brehme

The Italia 90 champion includes team-mates from Kaiserslautern, Inter and the German national side – and even finds space for his Ballon d’Or-winning bestie…

