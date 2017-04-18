No deal for Bruma to Tottenham, say Galatasaray

Galatasaray have dismissed reports their Portugal Under-21 international Bruma has agreed a move to Tottenham.

Turkish newspaper Sabah claimed on Monday a deal worth in the region of £12.5million had been struck with the Premier League club.

But Galatasaray posted a withering statement on their official website to deny this was the case, while also rejecting suggestions Bruma had sought "a 100 per cent raise as a condition to sign a new contract with our club".

The statement read: "In this news that is not really interesting, there is no official offer to reach us, just as there is no secret agreement for the price [with] the club that has been named [Tottenham]."

Bruma joined Galatasaray from Sporting CP in September 2013 and has spent time on loan at Gaziantepspor and Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old has starred with eight goals and six assists for Igor Tudor's side in the Super Lig this season and his current deal expires in June 2018.