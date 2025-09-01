Tottenham in talks with 'the next Thierry Henry' in Deadline Day move: report

Thomas Frank has enjoyed a good start so far at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of tying up another forward ahead of the transfer window closing.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a fairly impressive start to life under Thomas Frank, with Tottenham's first defeat of the season coming at the weekend to Bournemouth after statement wins against Burnley and Manchester City.

The Dane is looking to put his stamp on the club and has strengthened the squad accordingly over the summer, with another impressive new signing on the cusp of completion.

Tottenham to bring in another top forward, before the transfer window slams shut

Tottenham have upgraded in several areas of the pitch, with Xavi Simons the latest acquisition at no.10 – but forward areas have been a particular focus for Frank.

Mohammed Kudus has joined from London rivals West Ham United, while Spurs have been linked with the likes of Savinho following captain Son Heung-min's switch to Major League Soccer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Spurs are now accelerating on a move for Randal Kolo Muani.

The Paris Saint-Germain star moved from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 – with Hugo Ekitike moving in the opposite direction – with his move still one of the top 25 most expensive players of all time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 26-year-old struggled in Paris, heading on loan to Juventus last season – but in the past, he has been compared to another legend of North London in Thierry Henry.

“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April 2023, adding, “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”

Randal Kolo Muani could be North London bound (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the deal may well only be at an early stage with PSG willing to sanction a loan, but wanting an obligation to purchase the forward.

Kolo Muani is worth €30m according to Transfermarkt.