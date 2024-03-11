Liverpool on course to win the Premier League, Luton relegated, according to SuperComputer

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions after taking 22 points from the final 10 matches of the season, according to a SuperComputer prediction.

The analysis, provided by BonusCodeBets, claims the Reds will clinch the title by two points, with Manchester City finishing second. The current gap is just one point, with goal-difference leaders Arsenal and Liverpool both on 64 points and City on 63, meaning their advantage would widen.

The figures come in the wake of Liverpool and City's 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, as Alex Mac Allister's penalty cancelled out John Stones' first-half opener. It was billed as a potential title decider and possibly the final time Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will ever face one another in the dugout in an English league match.

(Image credit: BonusCodeBets)

The SuperComputer predicts that Liverpool will go on to secure the league title in the German's final season as Reds gaffer. Current leaders Arsenal, however, will slip to third after they are predicted to lose at the Etihad on March 31.

The full table reveals Aston Villa will complete the top four, despite their demolition at the hands of rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs will clinch the final Champions League spot, providing the Premier League eventually is awarded an extra spot by UEFA, with West Ham United elected to finish sixth. Newcastle's supposed seventh-placed finish would mean Manchester United finish outside of the current European places.

Further down the table, it's bad news for Luton Town, who will be relegated on goal difference as Brentford survive by the skin of their teeth. The Hatters would join Burnley and rock-bottom Sheffield United in the Championship next season, meaning the three promoted clubs would have all fallen back down again.

