Who will be in the Champions League 2023/24? Here's every team who have qualified so far
Every club in the Champions League 2023/24, from those you'd expect to, those you wouldn't
We don't know every club in the Champions League 2023/24 just yet – but the list is starting to take shape, now, with teams beginning to win their leagues.
Not only that, there are plenty of sides across the continent who are qualifying for Europe's premier competition via their league position, with the top four teams in each of Europe's top four leagues all earning an automatic place in the tournament. From there, there are a few champions who get in, while a host of others will all take part in qualifying rounds that precede the Champions League beginning in September.
Next year will be the last edition of the Champions League group stage as we know it, with UEFA expanding it in 2024/25 to be a Swiss-style model in which all clubs will play another two fixtures. The Premier League should be looking at another place for that edition, too – but until then, here's every team that we know will be taking part in the UCL come next season…
Here's every club to have qualified for the Champions League group stage in 2023/24
- Manchester City (1st/2nd in the Premier League)
- Arsenal (1st/2nd in the Premier League)
- Barcelona (1st in La Liga)
- Real Madrid (2nd/3rd/4th in La Liga)
- Napoli (1st in Serie A)
- Bayern Munich (1st/2nd in the Bundesliga)
- Borussia Dortmund (1st/2nd in the Bundesliga)
- Feyenoord (1st in Eredivisie)
- Celtic (1st in Scottish Premiership)
- Red Star Belgrade (1st in Serbian SuperLiga)
- Benfica (1st in Portuguese Primeira Liga)
- TBC (Champions League holders)
- TBC (Europa League holders)
- TBC (3rd in the Premier League)
- TBC (4th in the Premier League)
- TBC (3rd in La Liga)
- TBC (4th in La Liga)
- TBC (3rd in Serie A)
- TBC (4th in Serie A)
- TBC (3rd in the Bundesliga)
- TBC (4th in the Bundesliga)
- TBC (1st in Ligue 1)
- TBC (2nd in Ligue 1)
- TBC (2nd in Portuguese Primeira Liga)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
- TBC (Winner of playoffs/qualifiers)
Mark White
