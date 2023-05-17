Who will be in the Champions League 2023/24? Here's every team who have qualified so far

We don't know every club in the Champions League 2023/24 just yet – but the list is starting to take shape, now, with teams beginning to win their leagues.

Not only that, there are plenty of sides across the continent who are qualifying for Europe's premier competition via their league position, with the top four teams in each of Europe's top four leagues all earning an automatic place in the tournament. From there, there are a few champions who get in, while a host of others will all take part in qualifying rounds that precede the Champions League beginning in September.

Next year will be the last edition of the Champions League group stage as we know it, with UEFA expanding it in 2024/25 to be a Swiss-style model in which all clubs will play another two fixtures. The Premier League should be looking at another place for that edition, too – but until then, here's every team that we know will be taking part in the UCL come next season…

Here's every club to have qualified for the Champions League group stage in 2023/24

Arsenal will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17 next season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)