Olsson hands in transfer request

The Sweden international has been strongly linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Stoke City thought to be keen on recruiting him.

The 24-year-old is currently recovering from a groin injury and had been expected to request a move away from Ewood Park this summer following their relegation last season.

And Olsson's agent Martin Dahlin has now claimed that the left-back wants to leave Blackburn because he does not want play in the Championship.

"It is correct that Martin has handed in a transfer request. Of course he doesn't want to play in the Championship," he told Fotbollskanalen.se.

Olsson came through the youth-team ranks at Ewood Park and has three years left to run on his current contract.