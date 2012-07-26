Olsson hands in transfer request
By Nick Moore
Martin Olsson has handed in a transfer request at Blackburn Rovers, according to the full-back's agent.
The Sweden international has been strongly linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Stoke City thought to be keen on recruiting him.
The 24-year-old is currently recovering from a groin injury and had been expected to request a move away from Ewood Park this summer following their relegation last season.
And Olsson's agent Martin Dahlin has now claimed that the left-back wants to leave Blackburn because he does not want play in the Championship.
"It is correct that Martin has handed in a transfer request. Of course he doesn't want to play in the Championship," he told Fotbollskanalen.se.
Olsson came through the youth-team ranks at Ewood Park and has three years left to run on his current contract.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.