'One of the contenders' - Arsenal legend backs Spurs to fight for Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to fight for the Premier League title this season by a surprise source – legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Friday night and Ange Postecoglou's side remain two points clear at the top of the table, with the Gunners in second after thrashing Sheffield United 5-0 on Saturday and champions Manchester City in action against United in the derby on Sunday.

Tottenham have not won a league title since their double season in 1961 and are without a trophy in 15 years since winning the League Cup back in 2008, but optimism is growing following an impressive start under Postecoglou.

"If I said after 10 games [they would be] top of the league... You ask me, not a tricky question because like always to say what I feel deeply, and I believe Tottenham will be one of the contenders for the league," Wenger said on beIN Sports.

"They bought [James] Maddison, who is a great player and who is that link from low midfield to high midfield, and added some technical creativity to the team. They bought [Micky] van de Ven who I find exceptional. I find him absolutely exceptional.

"They had weaknesses there [at the back] and last year [Hugo] Lloris didn't have the best of seasons as well. And overall, the movement from Son [Heung-min] into the middle looks very good."

And asked if he thought Spurs were true contenders, he added: "For the Premier League, I would say Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and City of course will always come back. They look like the four who will fight at the moment for the Premier League."

