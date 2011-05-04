Pachuca put entire squad on transfer list

The season has ended for Pachuca, winners of the CONCACAF Champions League last year, who failed last weekend to qualify for the Clausura championship quarter-finals.

"After a meeting, we decided to make all the first team players transferable," the Pachuca board said in a statement.

"This doesn't mean they will go, but that they have to option of leaving the club if that suits their interests and those of the club."

The 'Gophers' squad includes Paraguay striker Edgar Benitez, Colombians Miguel Calero, Yulian Anchico and Franco Arizala and Americans Hercules Gomez and Jose Torres.

Pachuca were upset by African champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo in their Club World Cup quarter-final in Abu Dhabi in December. They finished fifth in the tournament for the champions of FIFA's six confederations.