Paris Saint-Germain 3 Bayern Munich 0: Miserable return to Paris for Ancelotti

Edinson Cavani and Neymar renewed their strike partnership in emphatic style with a goal apiece as Paris Saint-Germain brushed Bayern Munich aside in a 3-0 Champions League victory at the Parc des Princes.

The pair had sparked suggestions of disharmony after their on-pitch spat over who took a penalty in their 2-0 win over Lyon in Ligue 1, but they combined intuitively as Unai Emery's side demolished the German champions' defence in a one-sided Group B encounter.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, returning to his old club for the first time since guiding PSG to the title in 2012-13, saw his side punished for a slow start when Dani Alves opened the scoring in the second minute.

Cavani made it 2-0 after half an hour with his 10th goal in as many games and the result was put beyond doubt with just over an hour played when Neymar scored from close range.

Emery will have been delighted to see his side bounce back from a disappointing draw at Montpellier four days earlier and put on a display of sumptuous attacking football against one of Europe's best sides, having won their opening Champions League clash 5-0 against Celtic.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has seen his side take just three wins from their last six games and Sunday's trip to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga is now a vital one.

PSG started in some style and Bayern had barely touched the ball when Neymar's mazy dribble took him across the top of the penalty area where he squared to Alves, whose low shot squirmed between the legs of Sven Ulreich and into the net.

Rattled, Bayern sprung to life and Thomas Muller might have levelled after 12 minutes when Joshua Kimmich's corner found him on his own five yards out, but his first-time shot flew wide.

Javi Martinez bent a fierce shot towards goal from the edge of the box with the outside of his right foot, drawing an acrobatic one-handed save from Alphonse Areola as the visitors began to attack with their trademark intensity.

Neymar could have doubled PSG's lead had his deft first touch not deserted him in a one-on-one with Ulreich after 21 minutes, and soon after his strike partner Cavani took the limelight when Kylian Mbappe darted into the box, turned and teed the Uruguayan striker up to fire a shot high into the net.

The game was almost put beyond Bayern when Mbappe crossed to Neymar and the Brazilian played an audacious back-heel to Cavani, but his low drive was saved by Ulreich, who kept the contest alive with an outstretched foot.

Neymar exchanged passes with Mbappe four minutes into the second half, but then blazed his shot high and wide when he had a clear sight of goal just 10 yards out, and he missed the target again after a strong solo run to the edge of the box four minutes later.

The introduction of Kingsley Coman energised Bayern's attack and fellow substitute Sebastian Rudy curled a shot towards goal after 56 minutes that required a smart save from Areola to keep it out.

Seven minutes later Alves surged forward and threaded a pass to Mbappe, who pulled off a sublime piece of footwork to send David Alaba the wrong way before his shot rebounded off Martinez into the path of Neymar, with the former Barcelona man rifling it high into the net.

Arturo Vidal had a goal ruled out for offside after he was put through by the unusually quiet Robert Lewandowski, whose did strike the upright with a free-kick late on.

Both Cavani and Adrien Rabiot tried their luck from distance as PSG looked to send a message to the rest of Europe by adding a fourth, but the home crowd were not complaining at the end.