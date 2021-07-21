Paris Saint-Germain drop their brand new 2021/22 Nike away kit

Paris Saint-Germain have released their brand-new Nike away kit for the 2021/22 season.

The white Nike effort takes influence from the classic home PSG shirts, which traditionally feature a central vertical column running down the shirt. This was designed by club president Daniel Hechter in the 1970s - but isn't included on the home top for the French giants this season.

PSG have a deal with Nike's Jordan brand, with the brand this season being tasked with the home kit for the first time ever. This leaves Nike creating this away kit, which has the more traditional influences, mixed with a more modern colour palette.

The design for this away kit looks similar to a recent Jordan Champions League jersey, which used a single black, vertical stripe down a white shirt.

🆕👕⚪Discover our new 𝑎𝑤𝑎𝑦 jersey for the 21/22 season, in tribute to Greater Paris 🤩#𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 pic.twitter.com/yD10frOexNJuly 21, 2021 See more

"The daring and innovative pieces feature the club’s classic themes – logo, stripe down the middle, lily flower – and pay tribute to Greater Paris, which is symbolised with references to postmodern architecture from the early 1970s, the Ile-de-France postcodes, and the use of 'Paname\ slang which is used in Paris and its suburbs," PSG say of the kit.

This shirt is part of Nike’s Move to Zero programme, too. The Performance edition shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester, a large part of which comes from plastic bottles.

Buy the new PSG shirt from Nike.com