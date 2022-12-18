'Pathetic', 'embarrassing' and 'like a little boy': Gary Neville and Roy Keane blast Ousmane Dembele over Argentina penalty

Gary Neville and Roy Keane eviscerated France's Ousmane Dembele at half-time for his challenge that gave away the penalty that allowed Argentina to take the lead in the World Cup final.

The pair, both ITV pundits, branded the Barcelona player "pathetic" and "embarrassing" during their analysis of the first half.

Twenty-three minutes into the game, Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria burst into the France box, only for Dembele to appear to trip him up.

Asked about Dembele's attempt to win the ball off Di Maria, Neville responded:

"It was pathetic.

"To be fair, Di Maria’s positioning and his selection from the Argentinian manager was a genius selection. It’s stretched Kounde, it’s stretched that French team. Mac Allister has been in that little pocket and they’ve not come to terms with it. Messi’s been a little bit on the right-hand side.

"But the penalty. I know Dembele is a wide player but honestly, you know what Di Maria’s going to do, he’s been doing it for 10 years. It’s embarrassing," the former England defender said.

"I’m torn on this one. One, I think it’s a soft penalty to give you a goal at the World Cup. But two, the stupidity of when you do that and get the wrong side, you almost deserve to be found out, and Dembele does get found out. He gives Di Maria the opportunity… Dembele gets played like a little boy."

Roy Keane was sceptical that the penalty should have been given – but still felt that it was a fair call, as 'punishment' for Dembele's mistake.

"I think it’s very soft. I actually don’t think it’s a penalty, but sometimes a defender has to be punished for being so silly," Keane replied.

They were not the only ones who were unsure about whether the penalty should have been given.

Lionel Messi converted the eventual spot-kick, and broke several World Cup records in the process.