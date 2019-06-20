Juventus director says Italian champions “love Paul Pogba”

The Serie A champions unveiled Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach on Thursday and the assembled reporters took the chance to quiz Paratici on the potential return of the World Cup-winning midfielder.

“Pogba is a Manchester United player, he was with us for many years, he grew up here and we love him, but he is a Manchester United player,” he replied.

Paratici also revealed that Juve are considering a move for reported United and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot, who is set to leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the month.

“There are many clubs who want Rabiot,” said Paratici.

“We are in the running, not just for him, but the other targets in our minds.

“We’ll discuss it with Maurizio and try to find the right targets together for the team we want to see.”

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 37 players to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2018?

TARGETS 5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up