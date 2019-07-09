Paul Pogba's agent speaks out as rumours of Manchester United exit intensify

Mino Raiola has defended Paul Pogba's conduct amid mounting speculation that the Manchester United midfielder is set to leave the club.

Juventus and Real Madrid have both been heavily linked with the France international, who is reportedly keen to depart Old Trafford.

And as well as insisting that there there has been nothing wrong with his client's behaviour, Raiola has implied that Pogba does indeed wish to seek pastures new.

"The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong,” the Italian agent told talkSPORT.

“He has been respectful and professional in every way and always. The club has known his feeling for a long time.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Pogba joined up with the Manchester United squad for the start of the club's pre-season tour of Australia, China and Singapore on Sunday.

