Manchester United send warning to Juventus and Real Madrid over Paul Pogba

Manchester United are adamant that they will not sell Paul Pogba before the European transfer window closes on September 2, write the Telegraph.

Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with the Frenchman throughout the summer, and both clubs still have two-and-a-half weeks to complete their transfer business.

However, the Premier League's window closed last Thursday and United would therefore be unable to source a replacement for Pogba.

It's for that reason the Red Devils insist that the World Cup winner is not going anywhere.

United were open to selling Pogba earlier in the summer provided their £160m valuation was met.

However, neither Madrid nor Juventus came close to that asking price, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now made the midfielder central to his plans for the season ahead.

Pogba provided two assists in United's 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Sunday.

