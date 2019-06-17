Has Paul Pogba made up his mind about where he wants to play next season?

The Manchester United midfielder cast further doubt over his future at Old Trafford over the weekend by telling reporters that he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else.”

Madrid is believed to be the Frenchman’s most likely destination and AS sources close to the player have said that Pogba has made up his mind that he wants to work under Zinedine Zidane next season.

However, the source warned that the deal will not be easy to get over the line and could drag on for much of the summer, with United in no hurry to sell a player who has a contract until 2021.

Real have until 8 August to finalise a deal, with the Premier League transfer window closing on that date.

Although La Liga clubs will be able to complete deals until 2 September, the Red Devils are unlikely to sell one of their key players without the opportunity of replacing him.

Pogba’s valuation is currently estimated at around €160 million, although competition from Juventus could drive the price up further.

