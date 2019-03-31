Manchester United man HAS been in contact with Real Madrid – report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could join Real Madrid this summer after his agent conducted talks with the Spanish giants.

Marca write that Mino Raiola has held two telephone conversations with Madrid as he seeks an Old Trafford exit for his client.

Raiola has reportedly told los Blancos chiefs that Pogba wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, which is something the player himself hinted at during the international break.

“Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone,” he said. “It's one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football.”

Pogba has recaptured his best form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival in mid-December, but Marca claim he still feels “uncomfortable” at Old Trafford.

United moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

