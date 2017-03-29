Paul Pogba set to miss West Brom clash

Manchester United are set to be without Paul Pogba again when they host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pogba has already missed United's match against Middlesbrough and France's games against Luxembourg and Spain since injuring his hamstring in the Europa League tie against Rostov two weeks ago.

The world-record signing will not recover in time to take on West Brom, meaning boss Jose Mourinho is expecting to be without five regular starters against Tony Pulis' side at Old Trafford.

Immediately after his injury, Pogba - who has already racked up 41 appearances in all competitions for United - thanked supporters for their well-wishes and vowed to be 'Pogback' soon.

Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be March 17, 2017

Mourinho is already without suspended duo Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while England defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones sustained injuries during the international break.

"So we lose four [players] and I think Paul Pogba is also out, so we lose five," Mourinho told the club's website.

United are four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with two games in hand and have not lost in their last 18 league matches.

"The manager is awaiting the return from South America of Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo before being in a position to finalise his plans for the weekend," United added in their statement.