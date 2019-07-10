Price tag revealed as Manchester United continue to resist Paul Pogba sale

The Red Devils are reluctant to let their star midfielder go despite his admission that he is ready for a new challenge.

Marca reports that the Red Devils don’t need the money and will only consider a sale if a massive fee of around £162 million comes in.

The Old Trafford club could find it difficult to find a quality replacement for the Frenchman given that they can’t offer Champions League football in the 2019/20 campaign.

Therefore, they will only listen to proposals once they have a new arrival signed up.

The report adds that Pogba will need to agitate for a move to get his wish, and claims that the 26-year-old hopes he can reason with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and tell him that he would like to join Real.

However, The Sun claims that the Norwegian boss will ask the France international to wait one more year before moving on.

