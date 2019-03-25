Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United – and has major admirers in Italy and Spain, say reports

The midfielder’s future has been clouded in uncertainty this season and AS believes he has decided to leave in the summer after three seasons at Old Trafford.

Pogba did little to silence speculation about a possible move to Madrid recently when he described joining the Bernabeu club as “a dream for anyone”.

The outlet says that the France international remains determined to move on in the summer despite his, and his team’s, improved performances under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

His agent Mino Raiola is understood to be actively working on finding a new club for his client, with the Merengues and Italian champions leading the race.

The newspaper writes that the Juve hierarchy are trying to work out how to finance the return of Pogba, who left Turin for United in 2016.

Juventus’ close relationship with Raiola could give them the advantage over Real Madrid, who are described as the 26-year-old’s first option in Spain.

Pogba, whose contract is due to expire in June 2021, has scored 11 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for United this season.