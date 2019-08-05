Why Manchester United have ended their Paulo Dybala pursuit

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, report BBC Sport.

The Red Devils were exploring the possibility of signing the Argentina international in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, who is wanted by Juventus.

However, United were sceptical about how much Dybala really wanted to join them, and have pulled the plug on a proposed swap deal after deeming his wage demands to be excessive.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign players who are hungry to represent the club, and Dybala did not fit into that category.

The collapse of the move casts fresh doubt over Lukaku's future, with the Belgian striker having spent much of the summer being linked with a transfer to Serie A.

United are willing to sell Lukaku, who scored 15 goals in all competitions last term, but only if the price is right.

