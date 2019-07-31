Paulo Dybala wage demands put spanner in the works of Romelu Lukaku swap deal

The Sun reports that the Argentina international’s representatives have opened talks with United over personal terms.

However, a significant distance remains between the two parties regarding salary, leaving the deal in doubt.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped to have the situation resolved by today but the contract talks have made that unlikely.

Dybala is said to be demanding £250,000-per-week at Old Trafford and no penalty for playing in the Europa League, after players in the United squad faced wage reductions of up to 25 per cent for failing to qualify for the Champions League last season.

The Argentina international is understood to be happy to stay in Turin and will require a big pay rise to be convinced of a move, with the deal hinging on his approval.

