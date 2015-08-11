Pedro puts in transfer request, Barca want €30m

Manchester United target Pedro has asked Barcelona for a transfer away from the club, although the Catalan giants want a fee of at least €30million for his services.

Speculation has been rife throughout the off-season that Pedro is seeking a new chapter in his career after struggling for first-team football behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

United have been widely linked with the Spain international, who was named on the bench for Barca's UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Tbilisi on Tuesday.

And ahead of that clash Robert Fernandez, Barca's sporting director, confirmed that Pedro had stated his wish to leave.

"Pedro asked us for the transfer," Fernandez told TV3.

"We are not going to accept less than €30million for him, that is not negotiable."