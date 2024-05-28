Pep Guardiola hints at Manchester City exodus with two stars tipped to leave

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted two key players could be set for pastures new this summer.

The 53-year-old ignited rumours after his side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Following their Treble success in 2022/23, the Sky Blues brought in Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, with new faces again expected later this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne, firstly, is just one of City's stars that has been linked with an exit, given the Saudi Pro League's interest.

At 32, it remains to be seen whether the Sky Blues wish to extend the Belgian's deal at the Etihad Stadium or look to move him on when his value remains so high.

Bernardo Silva is being closely watched by both Barcelona and PSG too and could depart after seven trophy-laden years at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola spoke candidly about the group of players currently at his disposal but insisted he could not predict every single one will still be involved come the start of next season.

“Next season is far away," began the former Barcelona boss recently. "It’s difficult for me to process, especially after winning the Premier League. Now we need to relax and we will be back as fresh as possible.

‌“Next season we’ll have to go step by step, we’ll see what happens, what squad we will have. We have to start to work and after that we will see. My feeling is that this season has been amazing.

‌“I know some players have to make a decision on whether they stay with us, some players might come. I’m really pleased with the team, how they’ve behaved all season. I could not say differently.

“‌It was nice to be in this final, but unfortunately we lost, after what we did in the Premier League and the Champions League. People say every season we have to win Trebles and Doubles – we are good but we are not that good. ‌

“We tried, we were there until the end. We lost a game because in finals a lot of things can happen in moments, mistakes, decisions and it can influence the game. My sporting director says everything is fine for next year but right now I don’t know what might happen.”

