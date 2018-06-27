Perisic urges Dzeko to join Inter

Ivan Perisic used social media to urge Edin Dzeko to join Inter as the Roma striker expressed his sadness about Radja Nainggolan's switch to the San Siro.

Nainggolan joined Inter in a deal that could reach €40million, prompting Dzeko to post an emotional farewell to his former team-mate on Instagram.

After Nainggolan responded to the Bosnian target man, Perisic interjected to invite Dzeko to join the Belgian in Milan.

Dzeko's message to Nainggolan said: "Today I'm sad and it's because of you Radja.

"I didn't want to see you leave, I'll miss you and I love you."

Nainggolan spent four-and-a-half years at Roma after joining the club from Cagliari in January 2014, while Dzeko has been at Stadio Olimpico for three seasons.

Perisic's reply invited the 32-year-old to join Luciano Spalletti's side, saying simply: "You come as well, we're here."