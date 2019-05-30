Philippe Coutinho prepared to leave Barcelona amid interest from Premier League

The Brazil international moved to Catalonia from Liverpool for £142 million in January 2018, but has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Anfield.

Coutinho has been linked with a summer departure after falling out of favour with Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde towards the end of the campaign.

El Mundo Deportivo reports that the Brazilian told his closest friends that he would be happy to have a change of scene next season.

The winger has a contract with the La Liga champions until 2023 but isn’t considered an indispensable member of the first-team squad and the club are aware of his unhappiness.

However, they won’t allow the former Inter Milan star to leave on a cut-price deal and have set a price tag of around €100 million.

Additionally, by selling Coutinho this summer, Barça could avoid paying Liverpool €25 million of the €40 million of variables that were included in his purchase, including the player reaching 100 appearances.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, but the high asking price could put off United while the Blues are still awaiting the result of an appeal against their transfer ban.

