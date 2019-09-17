Philippe Coutinho says Bayern Munich are "more of a family" than Barcelona and Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho says there is a better atmosphere at Bayern Munich than his previous clubs.

The Brazil international moved to the Allianz Arena on a season-long loan from Barcelona last month.

The attacking midfielder struggled to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou following his £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho has made only three appearances for Bayern so far, but he is already enjoying life in Munich.

"The first few days they showed me the facilities, I met my team-mates, the coaches," he told Sky. "Every day I feel a little better, I am very happy.

"Bayern are more of a family than my old clubs. I know there's the atmosphere of Liverpool, but it's even more of a family here."

Niko Kovac's side begin their Champions League campaign against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

READ MORE...

What’s Lionel Messi like in real life? From mumbling diamond to mercurial genius – but still a man of few words

What it’s like to be a Liverpool supporter right now – watching one of the best Reds sides of all time

Ansu Fati: who is Barcelona’s 16-year-old record-breaking goalscorer?