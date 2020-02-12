Philippe Coutinho says he is "so happy" for Liverpool but insists he does not look back

Philippe Coutinho says he is not surprised by Liverpool's sensational form in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won 24 of their 25 matches in England's top flight this season, opening up a 22-point lead at the summit of the standings.

The Reds sold Coutinho to Barcelona in January 2018, before they went on to win the Champions League 18 months later.

The Brazil international struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou and was sent on loan to Bayern Munich last summer.

However, Coutinho has hinted that he does not have any regrets over his decision to leave Liverpool two years ago.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me," he told Sports Illustrated.

"We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

"I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them, but that’s all.

"I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

As well as being on the verge of a first league title since 1990, Liverpool are targeting glory in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Klopp's men will face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the latter competition, while Coutinho and Bayern will lock horns with Chelsea.

Like Liverpool, the Bavarians are targeting their own treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

“Of course, we believe we can win it all. We work so hard for it," Coutinho added.

"Just like you work for success at what you do, we equally work so hard. These are the best teams in the world after all, and the Champions League is very hard, but if you work hard, then anything can happen.”

