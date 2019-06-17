Philippe Coutinho won’t be joining Manchester United for one simple reason

The Brazil international, who scored twice in his country’s Copa America opener against Bolivia on Saturday, looks set to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Old Trafford has been touted as a possible destination for the 27-year-old, who joined Barca from Liverpool for £142 million in January 2018.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Coutinho will not consider a switch to the Reds’ Premier League rivals because of his affiliation with the Anfield club.

Instead, PSG appears to be his most likely destination as the French champions are understood to have opened talks with Coutinho’s representatives about a move.

The Brazilian has struggled to replicate the form he showed in a Liverpool shirt during his spell in Catalunya.

