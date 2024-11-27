Play EA FC 25 with your mates at a discounted rate - thanks to this incredible PlayStation Plus Black Friday offer

PlayStation are offering a huge saving, that will mean you're able to play EA FC 25 directly against mates online.

EA FC 25 may have only been released two months ago but there are plenty of Black Friday deals surrounding the game, as players look for savings.

We've already seen some big discounts on the game itself as well as the consoles needed for the best gaming experience. But if you already have purchased the game there's still some big offers to check out - notably this one from PlayStation.

PlayStation Plus premium membership

Sony PlayStation Plus Premium Membership: was £119.99 now £83.99 at playstation.com If you want to show your mates you're the king of EA FC 25 on the PS5, you'll need a membership for PS Plus. You can also team up in the legendary Clubs mode and conquer the virtual footballing world. A premium PS membership will see you save 30 per cent - plus you get access to the game and classics catalogue and lots more.

The Sony gaming giant has launched a major offer for those players seeking a PlayStation Plus membership. You can take advantage of a huge Black Friday saving 30 per cent on your chosen membership plan if you sign up for 12 months, with the offer set to end on Cyber Monday, December 2.

Crucially a PlayStation Plus membership allows you to take on your friends in online multiplayer matches - simply a must if your preferred EA FC 25 game mode is Ultimate Team, Clubs or Co-Op Seasons. In addition, a membership means you can play Rush mode which, as we wrote in our review earlier this year, is a no-brainer for fans of "competitive and fun games with your mates."

There's plenty other of the best Black Friday soccer deals available this week. But here you can check out this incredible offer from PlayStation, that will have you battling it out with your friends for FC 25 glory in no time.