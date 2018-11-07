Pogba: Ronaldo scores as easily as he drinks water

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's ability, saying the Juventus star "scores as easily as he drinks water".

Ronaldo, 33, has made a fine start to his Juve career, netting seven goals in 13 games in all competitions, although he is waiting for his first for the Serie A giants in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of United's clash again Juve in Turin on Wednesday, Pogba said Ronaldo made scoring look easy.

"I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team," he said.

"Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus.

"I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

Pogba and Ronaldo are facing their former clubs, with Juve able to book progression from Group H by avoiding defeat.