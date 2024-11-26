Premier League club linked with shock January move for Sergio Ramos: report

Sergio Ramos is attracting the interest of one Premier League club ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Ramos, 38, is still considered one of the best centre-backs to have ever played the game: so much so, he is included in FourFourTwo's greatest team of our lifetime. The former Real Madrid legend is currently without a club, having left Sevilla earlier in the summer and is yet to be fixed up elsewhere.

However, that could soon all be about to change, with one side from England's top flight said to be considering an approach for Ramos on what would be a short-term deal.

Newcastle United want to bring Sergio Ramos to St. James' Park to provide defensive cover

Newcastle United have been hamstrung by the injury sustained by Sven Botman this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With key defender Sven Botman still out of action, Newcastle were forced to partner Lloyd Kelly and Fabian Schar together during their recent defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Whilst the latter doesn't seem so crazy, Kelly is of course naturally a full-back and with Jamaal Lascelles also sidelined with a knee injury, the Magpies are once again a little light at the back.

Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated defenders of all time (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle United are considering an approach for Ramos with their talk of a one-and-a-half-year deal on the cards.

Ramos, who left Sevilla in June, is rumoured to perhaps be waiting for a club in the MLS to approach him, whilst a switch to Saudi Arabia has also not yet been fully ruled out.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spanish defender is said to be holding out for a weekly salary of around £105,000, which could cause issues for Newcastle given they are still watching their backs regarding the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Botman and Lascelles are both not due back until after the new-year period and having missed out on Marc Guehi in the summer, it appears as though Eddie Howe will once again look to sign a defender this winter.

In FourFourTwo's view, signing a defender now feels like a priority for Newcastle in January, with it abundantly clear that trouble may be approaching if they do not qualify for Europe again this term.

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Saturday, as they take on strugglers Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.