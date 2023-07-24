€300m Kylian Mbappe fee ACCEPTED by PSG, with world-record transfer set

PSG have accepted a world-record €300m bid from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe, potentially paving the way for a landscape-shifting transfer.

Mbappe has made it clear that he doesn't want to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain beyond June 2024. Amid rumours that Real Madrid have already agreed a deal to bring him to La Liga next summer, the French champions have been exploring options for their superstar talisman.

And the 24-year-old's decision means PSG are eager to offload him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

Mbappe's PSG looks to be over (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the latest development, PSG have granted Al-Hilal permission to speak to Mbappe – who has been left out of the French champions' squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Al-Hilal – who are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs recently privatised by the Gulf kingdom – are believed to be offering Mbappe a deal worth a whopping €700m.

To give some indication of just how extraordinary an amount of money that is, Cristiano Ronaldo – the biggest name in the Saudi Pro League as things stand – is thought to earn around €200m a year at Al-Nassr.

The figures being touted for the proposed signing of Mbappe are truly staggering – but that is the kind of financial power Saudi Arabia has and, as evidenced by the steady influx of top players to its top flight, is harnessing.

Mbappe has scored 149 goals for club and country in the last three seasons alone (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

However, assuming he does join Al-Hilal, it seems unlikely that Mbappe would stay there any longer than a single season.

It's already been suggested that a one-year contract is a possibility, allowing the 2018 World Cup winner to leave for free next summer and realise his long-held dream of playing for Real Madrid.

Mbappe has well and truly established himself as one of the best players on the planet since joining PSG from Monaco six years ago, racking up 212 goals in 260 appearances for Les Parisiens and helping them to five Ligue 1 titles.

