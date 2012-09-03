PSG complete Van der Wiel signing
By app
Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Netherlands right-back Gregory Van der Wiel from Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
"The new PSG defender had been introduced to his team-mates by coach Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday," the club said on their website.
No financial details were disclosed but media reported that big-spending PSG and Ajax agreed a six million euros fee for the 24-year-old, who has 35 caps for the Netherlands.
Van der Wiel played 130 league games for Ajax, with whom he won the Dutch league in 2011 and 2012.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.