PSG complete Van der Wiel signing

"The new PSG defender had been introduced to his team-mates by coach Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday," the club said on their website.

No financial details were disclosed but media reported that big-spending PSG and Ajax agreed a six million euros fee for the 24-year-old, who has 35 caps for the Netherlands.

Van der Wiel played 130 league games for Ajax, with whom he won the Dutch league in 2011 and 2012.