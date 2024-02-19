PSG could reignite interest in Bernardo Silva following Kylian Mbappe's expected exit: report

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is expected to once again attract high-profile interest from PSG this summer.

The Portugal international was instrumental as Pep Guardiola's men claimed a stunning Treble success last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Chmapions League.

Having rejected the French champions' advances last summer, Silva is once again being touted as an option should Luis Enrqiue's side wish to bolster their ranks given Kylian Mbappe's suspected exit.

(Image credit: PA)

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided his take on the matter in his weekly column, stating how the Parisians plans for life after Mbappe are yet to be fully established.

“PSG are now set to plan for the future without Mbappe, but it’s not yet clear precisely what that will look like, even if there will inevitably be plenty of rumours and links with big names,” the transfer news expert said.

"Bernardo Silva of Manchester City is one name we’ve certainly seen linked with PSG a lot, and it’s normal because he’s a fantastic player. We also know that PSG and Barcelona wanted Bernardo last summer.

"Still, in the end Man City decided to offer him new deal as he’s crucial for Pep Guardiola.



"As I wrote here two days ago, PSG have not decided yet the top top targets for the summer; Bernardo remains appreciated but it’s still early to say if they’re going to go strong for the Portuguese playmaker again or if they will have different priorities this time."

Silva joined the current Premier League champions from Monaco back in 2017 and has racked up over 250 appearances for the club during his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Under contract until 2026, the 29-year-old is said to have a £50million release clause inserted into his current deal, which could prompt clubs including Barcelona and PSG to keep a meaningful eye on the situation.

More PSG stories

Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva on PSG transfer wishlist as Kylian Mbappe replacements: report



Kylian Mbappe's transfer domino effect on Erling Haaland's Manchester City future

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool? Reds star's revealing response to transfer links with France teammate