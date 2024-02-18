Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool? Reds star's revealing response to transfer links with France teammate

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate could not contain his laughter when asked about the notion that France teammate Kylian Mbappe could join him at Anfield this summer.

Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-German that he will be leaving when his contract comes to an end this summer, prompting rampant speculation about where he might end up next.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked, but the general consensus is that neither club is likely to be willing to sanction the nine-figure signing-on fee or seven-figure weekly wages Mbappe is demanding.

That has left Real Madrid as the heavy odds-on favourites to secure Mbappe’s signature – and Konate’s response to Canal+ made clear he expects that to be the case.

Breaking into a laugh, Konate replied: “I think everyone knows where he is going.

“‘We all know, so no, we don’t even think about him in this team and I’m not going to try to bring him here.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a similar response when asked about the Gunners’ chances of signing the French superstar (Mbappe, that is, not Konate), saying: “When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation.

“But as you said [regarding Real Madrid] it looks in a different way.”

Regarded as one of the best players in world football, Mbappe has scored close to a goal per game for PSG since turning his initial loan move from Monaco into a permanent transfer in 2018.

