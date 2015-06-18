PSG loan Areola to Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain have allowed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to join Villarreal on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper spent the entire 2014-15 campaign at Bastia, where he made 35 league appearances on a temporary basis.
And domestic treble winners PSG have once again opted to send Areola out on loan to gain first-team experience.
He joins Villarreal, who finished sixth in La Liga last season with the fourth-best defensive record. The deal does not include an option to buy.
