Punch earns Chivu four-match ban
By app
MILAN - Inter Milan left-back Cristian Chivu has been banned for four matches after lashing out at Bari's Marco Rossi during Thursday's 3-0 league win, Serie A said in a statement on Friday.
The Romanian has apologised, telling reporters: "I'm sorry, I feel like an idiot."
His absence means Inter's new Japan left-back Yuto Nagatomo is likely to make his debut against AS Roma on Sunday in a match key to both teams' title aspirations.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.