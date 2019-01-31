Rakitic dismisses transfer talk, eyes Barca extension

Ivan Rakitic has reiterated that he has no plans to leave Barcelona on transfer deadline day despite a host of Premier League clubs reportedly vying for his signature.

The World Cup finalist has been linked with a January switch to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United despite having a contract at Camp Nou until 2021.

Rakitic has been a regular since swapping Sevilla for Barca in 2014 and has featured in all but one of their LaLiga matches this year.

That has not stopped talk of a move to England, but the Croatia international insists he is solely focused on life in Barcelona.

"Since I've been here I do not know how many times I've left and I'm back," Rakitic said after scoring in Barca's Copa del Rey drubbing of Sevilla, the 6-1 win overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit to seal their progression to the semi-finals.

"I'm more than happy here and my intention is to be here longer.

"The other day I gave the president a little nudge to see if he would start my renewal!"