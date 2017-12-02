Ramos makes red card history in La Liga

Sergio Ramos set a new record for red cards in La Liga after receiving his marching orders for the 19th time in the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was shown a second yellow for leading with the elbow on Aritz Aduriz in the 86th minute at San Mames.

Ramos' dismissal - his second of the campaign - took him clear of former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Pablo Alfaro and Real Zaragoza legend Xavi Aguado.

The defender wore a face mask throughout Saturday's match in what was his return from a broken nose suffered against rivals Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

But the late sending off compounded a frustrating result for Zinedine Zidane's side as they missed a chance to close to within six points of leaders Barcelona.