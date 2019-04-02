Manchester United handed major boost as leading agent claims Raphael Varane ‘thinking about’ leaving Real Madrid

Football agent Bruno Satin claims that Raphael Varane is considering a Bernabeu exit, after a recent conversation with his brother.

Varane has been linked with a huge move away from Madrid this summer, with Manchester United rumoured to be leading the chase for the 2018 World Cup winner.

The France international is in his eighth season with the Spanish giants, and has won four Champions League trophies plus two Liga crowns during his time with Los Blancos.

But leading agent Satin has revealed that the 25-year-old is evaluating his options and thinking about a new challenge away from the club that signed him from Lens as an 18-year-old for €10m in 2011.

"I spoke recently with Anthony, Raphael's brother, so we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak,” said Satin.

“So I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection. I don't think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it.

"He has won everything that you can at Real Madrid, he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle.

“Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself.”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has declared his intention to fight for the centre-back, however, who has a contract in Madrid to 2022.

"I don't want a Madrid without Varane,” said the Frenchman. “He's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine.

“There are many things that come out [in the press]. He didn't say anything to me.

“He's at the best club in the world and he knows it. He's won a lot of things.”

