Ray Parlour: Arsenal will be disappointed with Liverpool draw – but it's a good point

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour says that although his former side will be gutted to have dropped two points at Anfield, a draw is a good result.

The Gunners were leading Liverpool 2-0 away from home – but ended up drawing 2-2 by full-time, with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale keeping his team in the game by the end. The table-toppers were visibly frustrated by the result after the final whistle, as their lead over Manchester City was cut to just six points – with the champions having a game in hand and hosting Arsenal later this month.

But the Romford Pele says that actually, given that plenty of big teams have gone to Anfield and lost this season, a draw isn't as bad as it may seem.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal is confronted by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“I could sense that the lads were really disappointed by the end of the game,” Parlour told FFT. “No doubts about that, being in that position and letting it slip was a little disappointing.

“But I think looking back on it this week, it was a good point. I know Liverpool haven’t been great this season, they got turned over by Real Madrid but they’ve been excellent at home, they always are: they’ve beaten Manchester City and Manchester United at home, they’ve had some big results at Anfield.

“When Arsenal look back at it, the scenario of it and how it went, they will be disappointed I’m sure but at the end of the day, they got a point out of the game and they could have lost it. When they look back at the last 10, 15 minutes, Ramsdale made some unbelievable saves to keep them in the game.

“All you’ve got to do is move on: West Ham United up next, all concentration on that, forget about Liverpool and make sure sure you pick up points in the next two. Pick up points, put more pressure on Man City – although they don’t look like losing, I must admit.”

