Real Madrid learn ASTRONOMICAL asking price from Chelsea for in-demand midfielder: report

Real Madrid have learnt the required asking price for one of Chelsea's most high-profile midfielders.

The Spanish giants are still looking at ways to improve their squad after completing the signings of Kylian Mbappe, Endrick and Jude Bellingham in recent years. Rumours have suggested that manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to be replaced too, after a recent bad run of results.

But with plans for the summer transfer window already being drawn up, Real Madrid are said to be showing interest in a man who continues to divide opinion at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid learn the asking price for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez amid summer transfer talk

Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Chelsea wants €120m (£99.9m, $126.3m) for Enzo Fernandez and Real Madrid could be prepared to stump up the cash in order to secure a deal for the Argentinian.

The report also adds how Barcelona and Inter Milan have shown interest in the former Benfica star, who Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign in February 2023.

Enzo Fernandez has made 15 appearances for the Blues so far this season (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Fernandez has struggled for starts since Romeo Lavia's return from injury, with the former Southampton man seemingly beginning to forge a midfield partnership of his own with Moises Caicedo.

That then may tempt Chelsea to sell Fernandez in order to help balance their books once again, given their net spend since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly has surpassed the £1billion mark.

"I still trust Enzo," Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told club media earlier this month. "There is not any reason in the world I can lose confidence in him. The reason why he is not playing in the Premier League is because at this moment I take a different decision. My confidence is 100 per cent with Enzo.

"In this moment, I know you are looking for some different reasons for Enzo [not starting], but it’s very simple. He’s not playing in this moment, we have so many games, he’s going to play for sure in the future. And it doesn’t mean Romeo and Moi are always going to play. At the moment one of them drops [their levels], probably we will change it.

"It’s a matter of balance," Maresca continued. "Romeo and Moi give us physicality and strength in the middle. This is why we found the option of Malo [Gusto] in the pocket. Otherwise, when we play with Enzo it has to be with one of Moi or Romeo, and Enzo moves forward we struggle in the middle for physicality."

In FourFourTwo's view, a move away for Fernandez does look likely, especially given Chelsea would likely call upon him should Lavia or Caicedo pick up an injury. We think it's safe to assume the 23-year-old will remain at Stamford Bridge this summer.