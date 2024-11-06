Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti, with departure date set: report

Real Madrid have made a decision on the future of Carlo Ancelotti, following a poor start to the season for the Italian.

The reigning European champions lost once again in Champions League action last night, getting beaten 3-1 by Milan in the Bernabeu. This follows an embarrassing couple of weeks for the club, in which Barcelona handed them a 4-0 drubbing in El Clasico in Madrid, before Real Madrid were roundly criticised for snubbing the Ballon d'Or, when Vinicius Jr didn't win the award.

Now, president Florentino Perez has come to a conclusion over Ancelotti's future, with the 65-year-old struggling following the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti faces Real Madrid exit, with Xabi Alonso lined up

Florentino Perez has decided to move Ancelotti on

Ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, Ancelotti has been phenomenally successful in two spells in Spanish football.

The Italian was appointed head coach at Real in 2013, winning the Champions League in his first season before what many considered to be an unfair dismissal the following season. Ancelotti returned, however, in 2021 and has since lifted Old Big Ears on another two occasions.

Ancelotti has been a hit in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, however, German outlet BILD are reporting that Ancelotti will have until the end of the season before being replaced.

According to the report, Ancelotti is protected “from an immediate dismissal” but with Perez viewing Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as the man to take over Madrid's struggling “mega squad”, Ancelotti will not see out his contract – which will still have another year to run next summer.

BILD also note that two Germans have been to blame for Ancelotti's woes. The Italian lost Toni Kroos somewhat unexpectedly in the summer, with the former World Cup winner announcing his retirement following the Euros – and Real have struggled to replace his metronomic presence in midfield. But Hansi Flick, of Barcelona, is also credited as part of Ancelotti's downfall, with the Clasico said to be a turning point in Perez's fath of his current boss.

A deal with Xabi Alonso to assume the reins could be made in the second half of the season, according to the report. Spanish outlet Fichajes has named Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as Leverkusen's first-choice to replace the Basque in the Bundesliga.

FourFourTwo understands that Alonso has been the first-choice for Real since last season – with his surprise decision to remain at the invincible champions last term likely because of a potential opening at either Real Madrid or Manchester City in 2025.

Alonso is under contract until 2026 but has a clause that allows him to leave Bayer Leverkusen for either Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid – with perhaps only the Bernabeu a suitable destination of those three.