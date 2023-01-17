Real Madrid monitoring Alejandro Garnacho contract situation as Manchester United winger stalls on extension

Manchester United could lose Alejandro Garnacho when his current contract at the club runs out, with some of Europe's top clubs circling round the winger looking to secure his signature.

The 18-year-old's deal at Old Trafford runs out in 2024, in 18 months time, but Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly among the interested parties hoping to lure him away from Manchester United, according to the Independent (opens in new tab), after he has emerged this season as one of most exciting teenagers in football.

United do have an option to extend for a further year, however, and will try everything in their power to ensure he stays even longer.

Garnacho signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in July 2021, nine months after moving from Atletico Madrid to United's academy. His current deal is not reflective of his status within Erik ten Hag's team, though, with Manchester United hoping to tie him down to a contract worth considerably more than his £7,000-a-week salary.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garnacho's representatives have reportedly told United that a £20,000-a-week offer isn't enough to keep him at the club beyond his current contract, and he will instead opt for a heavyweight Europe club.

Stung before in the past losing highly promising youngsters on a free transfer, most notably Paul Pogba to Juventus in 2012, Manchester United are keen to downplay the notion of him leaving.

The club insists that contract discussions with Garnacho have been positive as he receives further chances to showcase his talents in the first-team.

Indeed, this season the Argentine winger has shone, scoring a last-minute winner against Fulham in November before setting up Marcus Rashford's winner in the recent Manchester derby.

These performances come after he picked up the Manchester United Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in May, following the two goals he scored in United's FA Youth Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

Argentina are clearly eager to have him playing for them, rather than his country of birth, Spain, too. In March 2022, before he had even made a senior appearance for Manchester United, he was called up to the Argentina senior squad for their two World Cup qualifiers. While he failed to make an appearance, their intention was clear.