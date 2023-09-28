Real Madrid on alert as Chelsea prepare to sell Marc Cucurella in January: report
Cucurella is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football under Mauricio Pochettino this season
Chelsea will reportedly put Marc Cucurella up for sale in January and Real Madrid could come in with a loan offer, but Manchester United are unlikely to reignite their interest.
The Spanish left-back joined the Blues in a £62 million deal from Brighton last summer but has fallen out of favour.
New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is yet to give Cucurella any minutes in the Premier League this season and the club hierarchy are now prepared to cash in.
That is according to ESPN, who report that Chelsea will listen to offers in the winter transfer window.
Real Madrid have been linked with a loan move, but Manchester United, who were interested in a short-term deal this summer, are out of the running.
The Red Devils reinforced the left-back position by bringing in Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan.
A move to Cucurella’s native Spain is said to tempt the defender, making Real look like the early frontrunner.
Chelsea had another big summer of spending and have splashed out more than £1 billion since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over last May.
Throwing money at the squad is yet to yield on-pitch results, though, with Chelsea finishing 12th last season in the Premier League and currently sitting 14th six games into the new campaign.
Cucurella, 25, made his second appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday.
The former Barcelona, Eibar and Getafe man has a deal until 2028 at Stamford Bridge and is valued at £30 million by Transfermarkt.
Despite Chelsea's struggles so far this term, Mauricio Pochettino is not disappointed with how his side has been performing.
He has, however, urged patience – while curiously likening his players to... lemons.
Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
